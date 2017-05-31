Mandela foundation reiterates calls for Zuma’s resignation

The foundation says for this reason Zuma should listen to the voice of the people and step down.

JOHANNESBURG – The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s board of trustees says it’s no surprise that South Africa has leaders who don't care about the Constitution or its vision.

The foundation is calling on President Jacob Zuma to listen to the people – and resign.

Academic and chairperson of the foundation, Professor Njabulo Ndebele, says they met with the African National Congress to discuss the crisis facing the country.

He says it’s also not about stepping outside of the Constitution in solving today’s problems.

“If you go outside of the Constitution in resolving those Businessman, you’ll create more problems.”

#NMFonSA Academic & writer Professor Njabulo Ndebele says constitutional accountability by those in office has declined. KS pic.twitter.com/DxUGVJXZds — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2017

At the same time, former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says the core values of the Freedom Charter should be looked at.

“You can read, and reread, the Freedom Charter a million times, it makes no pretence of being an economics document – it's a basic document of its time.”

Business man and former political prisoner Tokyo Sexwale, who is also on the board, says the current political and social crisis facing South Africa is unacceptable.