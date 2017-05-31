Lesufi: Process of renaming Gauteng schools stalled

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Lesufi: Process of renaming Gauteng schools stalled

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the process to change schools named after apartheid leaders has been stalled.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNEBSURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the process to change schools named after apartheid leaders has been stalled.

Initially, Lesufi gave certain schools until September last year to change their names, but little progress has been made eight months later.

Lesufi has conceded that the process to change certain schools’ names is more complicated than he had expected.

“Let’s revisit that debate. I can tell you it’s coming in next year. This is going to be tougher than I thought.”

Last year Lesufi gave schools an option to voluntarily change their names before the department helps with the process.

The MEC has welcomed criticism and debate on what the new names should be.

Lesufi says he never realised that the renaming process could be such a sensitive matter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA