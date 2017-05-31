Lesufi: Process of renaming Gauteng schools stalled
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the process to change schools named after apartheid leaders has been stalled.
Initially, Lesufi gave certain schools until September last year to change their names, but little progress has been made eight months later.
Lesufi has conceded that the process to change certain schools’ names is more complicated than he had expected.
“Let’s revisit that debate. I can tell you it’s coming in next year. This is going to be tougher than I thought.”
Last year Lesufi gave schools an option to voluntarily change their names before the department helps with the process.
The MEC has welcomed criticism and debate on what the new names should be.
Lesufi says he never realised that the renaming process could be such a sensitive matter.
