Ipid claims Khomotso Phahlane instructed police to raid its office
The revelation comes just a day after two of the Ipid investigators on the Phahlane corruption case appeared in court on charges of fraud and extortion.
PRETORIA- Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says its obtained reliable information that the police are planning to raid its office on the instruction of Acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
The revelation comes just a day after two of the Ipid investigators on the Phahlane corruption case appeared in court on charges of fraud and extortion, a case that was allegedly opened to protect the top cop.
In a statement, Ipid head Robert Mcbride says it is shocking that police resources are being used to shield a suspect because of the position he holds, referring to Lieutenant-General Phahlane.
He says this is reminiscent of the conduct of the police who arrested Prosecutor Gerrie Nel during the corruption trial of disgraced former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.
Ipid says it's learnt reliably that the police’s National Intervention Unit was put on standby to conduct the raid.
Mcbride declined an interview on the record when Eyewitness News contacted him.
The police had not yet responded to a request for comment.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
