Fourth suspect to appear in court in connection with Hannah Cornelius murder

A 26-year-old man will become the fourth person charged for the rape and murder of Cornelius.

CAPE TOWN – A fourth man will appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the rape and murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.

Three others have already appeared in the Stellenbosch magistrates court.

The 21-year-old’s body was discovered along Knorhoek Road on Saturday morning, hours after she and a friend were hijacked in Stellenbosch.

The friend managed to escape in Kraaifontein and he is being treated for head wounds in hospital.

A 26-year-old man will become the fourth person charged with the rape and murder of Cornelius.

He was arrested on Monday evening outside Cloetesville.

On Tuesday, a third suspect, Nashwill Julies, appeared in court for the first time.

His case has been postponed to 28 July when he will join two other accused, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons, in the dock.

The heavily tattooed Parson’s Facebook page features several pictures of him in jail flashing gang signs.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held at the New Dutch Reformed Church in Fishhoek on Friday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)