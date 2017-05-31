Missing Joburg woman's family taking strain, says cousin
JOHANNESBURG – With violence against women and children in sharp focus, a Johannesburg woman has told Eyewitness News how the disappearance of her cousin and the police’s inaction to help find her are taking a heavy toll on her family.
Thirty-one-year-old Sindisiwe Gqoba has been missing for more than 40 days.
She was last seen at her apartment in Randburg in early April.
Gqoba’s cousin Zodwa Mbeki says she filed a missing person’s report at the Linden Police Station last month but claims police have done little to help her and her family.
Mbeki says she has had to travel back home to the Eastern Cape several times because her cousin’s mother’s health is deteriorating and Gqoba's 13-year-old son is anxious about her whereabouts.
“She’s been agitated because her 13-year-old has been calling his mother and mum is not answering her phone, her phone is off.”
She says the family is frustrated and they believe that police are not acting as quickly as they should.
“After that day, I had about three calls from three different detectives asking me for an update.”
But the police’s Kay Makhubela says officers are investigating the matter.
“The case is on. The police are busy following up all the information.”
Gqoba’s disappearance comes at a time when violence against women is in the spotlight after several femicides and abductions in Gauteng and the rest of the country.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
