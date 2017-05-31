DA leader lashes out at ruling party for failing to remove Zuma

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a verbal attack on President Jacob Zuma and the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a verbal attack on President Jacob Zuma and the African National Congress (ANC), saying the president has killed the ANC but won't be allowed to kill South Africa.

Maimane was responding to the president’s budget vote speech on Wednesday afternoon.

The DA leader has told MPs that if the ANC wanted to remove Zuma it would have. And its decision not to shows that its members are pre-occupied with protecting the president at the expense of citizens.

He’s accused the ruling party of putting corruption first and the country last.

“Because it was well within your power to stop him. If you had the will and the conviction to do the right thing… to do your sworn duty to the country, you could’ve stopped him. If you could see beyond the fractional battles and royalties, the packs of privileges, the Gupta party line, you would’ve stopped him. But you weren’t prepared to do so, were you?”

He says South Africa has an ANC problem.

“You could’ve removed him over this weekend when there were thousands of emails that were made public linking him to a corrupt Gupta regime, but you did not. When many of you sat here and were being recalled, reshuffled and removed, you could’ve recalled him but you didn’t.”

