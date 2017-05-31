DA heckles Zuma during budget vote address in Parliament

President Zuma was talking about ‘a better life for all South Africans’ when DA MPs chimed in, saying achieving that would mean his resignation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has been heckled by the Democratic Alliance (DA) during his budget vote address in Parliament.

The president was talking about “a better life for all South Africans” when DA MPs chimed in, saying achieving that would mean Zuma’s resignation and relocation to Dubai.

Zuma has also told MPs there is no opposition from the government or the Presidency for a commission of inquiry into State Capture.

He’s also admitted the recent downgrade of the country to junk status by global ratings agencies makes transforming the economy difficult.

“As we seek to radically transform the economy we need to be mindful of the structural challenges as the South African economy continues to be driven by consumption and global demand for mineral commodities.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)