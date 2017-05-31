‘CT’s spiralling accommodation prices to last for foreseeable future’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

‘CT’s spiralling accommodation prices to last for foreseeable future’

Cape Town’s trend of high property prices that continue to rise is expected to last for the foreseeable future.

FILE: The V&A Waterfront seen in Cape Town. Picture: Freeimages.com.
FILE: The V&A Waterfront seen in Cape Town. Picture: Freeimages.com.
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s trend of high property prices that continue to rise is expected to last for the foreseeable future.

That’s according to some experts who were discussing the Western Cape’s economic outlook at an FNB event in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The bank’s Economic Analysts say while the province’s growth will remain ahead of the national rate of 0.7%, its agricultural sector has failed to bounce back due to the drought.

Some civil organisations and NGOs have demonstrated, demanding affordable housing for poorer Capetonians amid spiralling accommodation prices.

Professional Valuer Richard Scott says the price of newly built commercial property has increased by R20,000 per square meter over the last year.

“I’m not convinced it’s a bubble, I think it’s driven by strong invested demand and I don’t see it drying up in the near future. Obviously, if there’s a sudden spike in the interest rate or something unexpected maybe it will slow down but I certainly see it continuing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA