‘CT’s spiralling accommodation prices to last for foreseeable future’

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s trend of high property prices that continue to rise is expected to last for the foreseeable future.

That’s according to some experts who were discussing the Western Cape’s economic outlook at an FNB event in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The bank’s Economic Analysts say while the province’s growth will remain ahead of the national rate of 0.7%, its agricultural sector has failed to bounce back due to the drought.

Some civil organisations and NGOs have demonstrated, demanding affordable housing for poorer Capetonians amid spiralling accommodation prices.

Professional Valuer Richard Scott says the price of newly built commercial property has increased by R20,000 per square meter over the last year.

“I’m not convinced it’s a bubble, I think it’s driven by strong invested demand and I don’t see it drying up in the near future. Obviously, if there’s a sudden spike in the interest rate or something unexpected maybe it will slow down but I certainly see it continuing.”

