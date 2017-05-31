‘CT’s spiralling accommodation prices to last for foreseeable future’
Cape Town’s trend of high property prices that continue to rise is expected to last for the foreseeable future.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s trend of high property prices that continue to rise is expected to last for the foreseeable future.
That’s according to some experts who were discussing the Western Cape’s economic outlook at an FNB event in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The bank’s Economic Analysts say while the province’s growth will remain ahead of the national rate of 0.7%, its agricultural sector has failed to bounce back due to the drought.
Some civil organisations and NGOs have demonstrated, demanding affordable housing for poorer Capetonians amid spiralling accommodation prices.
Professional Valuer Richard Scott says the price of newly built commercial property has increased by R20,000 per square meter over the last year.
“I’m not convinced it’s a bubble, I think it’s driven by strong invested demand and I don’t see it drying up in the near future. Obviously, if there’s a sudden spike in the interest rate or something unexpected maybe it will slow down but I certainly see it continuing.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Board confirms receipt of instruction to axe Eskom CEO
-
Panyaza Lesufi: Rise in pupil attacks on teachers a concern
-
5 suspected truck hijackers nabbed at Grasmere toll plaza
-
On World No Tobacco Day, Dept urges smokers to kick habit for 24 hours
-
Mandela foundation reiterates calls for Zuma’s resignation
-
Workers, students picket outside UWC admin building
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.