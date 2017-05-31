Mother of murder accused Cameron Wilson expected to take the stand

The 20-year old was arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year old Lekita Moore in Valhalla Park in September.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of multiple murder accused Cameron Wilson is expected to testify in his trial on Wednesday.

The 20-year old was arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year old Lekita Moore in Valhalla Park in September while he was out on bail for the murder of a 16-year old girl in Heinz Park in 2015.

Defence advocate Mohamed Sibda is expected to call up two more witnesses today, including the accused's mother.

Cameron Wilson has blamed Xavier Bester for Moore's murder and the robbery and stabbing of Roseline Lackay later that night.

Lackay has testified that she was attacked by Wilson.

Sibda wants the court to recall Lackay to the witness stand, as well as another female witness who says Wilson assaulted and raped her.

Judge Chantel Fortuin says she will hear the application after the two defence witnesses.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)