Brown: Inter-ministerial committee reaches consensus on Molefe's future
Brown was called to an urgent meeting of Parliament's Select Committee on Communication and Public Enterprises on Wednesday morning to appraise it on the situation at the parastatal.
CAPE TOWN - An announcement on the future of Brian Molefe as Eskom chief executive is imminent.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown told MPs on Wednesday morning that the board had to be informed of the decision first.
Molefe’s return to the parastatal two weeks ago, has been shrouded in controversy, after Brown questioned a R30 million pension payout when he left the company in December.
Lynne Brown says an inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Jacob Zuma had several discussions about Molefe’s reappointment and has now reached a consensus.
#Eskom Minister Lynne Brown has told Select Committee on Public Enterprises that consensus has been reached on Brian Molefe's future. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2017
#Eskom Brown: Announcement on Molefe is imminent, once the board has been informed. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2017
The inter-ministerial committee was led by Justice Minister Michael Masutha and included Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba and his colleague in the Energy Ministry Mmamoloko Kubayi.
But Brown pleaded for the indulgence of MPs, saying that an announcement will be made soon.
Parliament’s select committee called for today’s urgent meeting for the Minister to provide a progress report on developments at Eskom.
Brown says she will abide by a court decision on Molefe’s return to Eskom with the Democratic Alliance (DA) having taken the matter to court.
