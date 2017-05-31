Board confirms receipt of instruction to axe Eskom CEO

Eskom's board says it will meet to finalise the way forward on the issues raised by Minister Brown, including the instruction to rescind the decision to reappointment Molefe.

JOHANNESBURG – The board of Eskom has confirmed formal receipt of the instruction to remove Brian Molefe as chief executive officer (CEO).

Acting on the recommendations of the interministerial committee on Eskom, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown announced on Wednesday afternoon that Molefe's controversial reinstatement be rescinded.

In a one-sentence statement released this evening, the board says it will meet to finalise the way forward on the issues raised by the minister.

At the same time, the portfolio committee on public enterprises has welcomed the decision by Minister Brown to rescind Molefe's reappointment as Eskom's chief executive officer (CEO).

This follows a commitment by the committee to investigate the reappointment when it last met with public enterprise minister and Eskom.

Brown ordered the Eskom board to rescind Molefe's reappointment as CEO after he was reappointed to the position earlier this month.

Acting chairperson of the portfolio committee Zukiswa Rantho says the development indicates that Brown is exercising her oversight duty as minister effectively.