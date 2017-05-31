Ipid says not deterred from probe into top cop Phahlane

The pair made their first appearance in court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, extortion and contravention of the Ipid Act.

PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it won't be deterred from investigating acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane following the appearance in court of two of its investigators.

The case relates to counter charges brought by the police for their investigation of Phahlane on charges of corruption.

Ipid’s defence attorney told the court that the arrest of his clients was nothing more than an attempt by the police and Phahlane to delay the inevitable.

He says the case against Mandla Mahlangu and Temane Binang is a ploy to tarnish the Ipid investigators’ image and derail the case against the top cop.

The magistrate did, however, order that the pair may not interfere with seven key witnesses in the case against Phahlane.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says they won’t be intimidated and two other investigators on the case may still speak to the witnesses.

The case returns to court next week.

CAR TRANSACTIONS

In April, Ipid filed a fresh affidavit revealing numerous suspicious car purchase transactions involving Phahlane, which the police watchdog described as dubious.

Earlier this year, Phahlane approached the High Court in Pretoria after his house was raided, asking the court to declare the search warrant unlawful and invalid.

The evidence showed that between 2014 and last year, Phahlane sold or traded in several cars and was paid well above the book price for the vehicles.

In one instance, the dealership paid Phahlane R650,000 for a Land Rover which was only worth R550,000.

In another deal, the dealership paid the acting commissioner R550,000 for a Mercedes-Benz which at the time was only valued at R320,000.

While Phahlane admitted earlier this year that he was using a bakkie sponsored by a car dealership, it emerged he was using two sponsored vehicles, the second one being a VW Polo.

At the time, Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu said the information reveals dubious transactions.

