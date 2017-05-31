5 suspected truck hijackers nabbed at Grasmere toll plaza
Police say the suspects may face other charges, including posing as members of law enforcement agencies and possession of stolen goods.
JOHANNESBURG – Five men have been arrested near the Grasmere toll plaza for allegedly hijacking a truck which was en route to Cape Town.
The men are due to appear in the Protea Magistrates court on Thursday.
Police say the suspects may face other charges, including posing as members of law enforcement agencies, possession of stolen goods and committing other serious crimes.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says it’s believed the suspects may be part of a larger syndicate.
“We believe a breakthrough has been made, especially in the investigation of car hijackings following the arrest of five suspects. One of the suspects is out on R100,000 bail. They were arrested yesterday at the Grasmere toll plaza.”
