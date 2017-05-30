Zuma: Land grabs not solution to land redistribution issues

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Zuma: Land grabs not solution to land redistribution issues

The president says while the land issue is critical, it should be addressed through legal channels.

President Jacob Zuma thanks the crowd upon his arrival at the Indigenous and Traditional Leaders’ Indaba in Boksburg on 29 May 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
President Jacob Zuma thanks the crowd upon his arrival at the Indigenous and Traditional Leaders’ Indaba in Boksburg on 29 May 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says land grabs are not the solution to address issues of land redistribution.

Zuma says while the land issue is critical, it should be addressed through legal channels.

The president was addressing the Indigenous and Traditional Leaders’ Indaba in Boksburg on Monday.

It was his first time in public since surviving a vote of no confidence at the African National Congress’ national executive committee meeting at the weekend.

He called on traditional leaders to help government with administrating land claims.

“That’s why there’s a necessity to have one strong legal firm. The governing party, the ANC, will discuss this critical matter at the policy conference next month.”

WATCH: Zuma calls on traditional leaders to help 'cure the nation'

During his address, the president also called on traditional leaders to help government "cure the country" of the women and child abuse.

The president says the abuse of women and children goes against the country's values of Ubuntu.

“Men killing women, raping children [and] killing them is something completely out of our traditions and values. What contribution can you make?”

Earlier this month, Gauteng police discovered the bodies of four women who were murdered near Soweto.

Just two weeks ago, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was kidnapped and gang-raped while walking home in Johannesburg.

The body of a 21-year-old Stellenbosch University student was also discovered along Knorhoek Road recently. The two men accused of killing Hannah Cornelius have since been charged with rape, while a third suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA