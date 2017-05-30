‘We should not dupe our people and make empty promises’

Cyril Ramaphosa says he is concerned by the use of the term ‘radical economic transformation’ as ‘reckless rhetoric’.

PRETORIA – African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned against using the slogan "radical economic transformation”, saying some people who use the term haven't explained how transformation will be attained.

Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s message of support at the Congress of South African Trade Union’s (Cosatu) central committee meeting in Tshwane earlier on Tuesday.

He’s been deployed by the party to the meeting which is traditionally addressed by the party's president.

Ramaphosa says, “This concept can’t simply be used as a reckless rhetoric and put out as an empty promise that is intended to mask and hide and sweep under the carpet the plunder of our resources.”

Cosatu has taken the decision to bar President Jacob Zuma from speaking at its gatherings.

The deputy president is concerned about what he believes is the misuse of the term radical economic transformation.

“It should not be a process through which we are just going to focus on certain individuals and families to line their pockets.”

He says ANC leaders must be truthful when they use the term.

“We should not dupe our people and make empty promises.”

Ramaphosa says Cosatu must also come up with proposals to advance this transformation.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)