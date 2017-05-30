Residents pleased with Zuma's return to Elsies River

President Jacob Zuma, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini are in the area for an anti-crime imbizo.

CAPE TOWN - Elsies Rive r residents have welcomed President Jacob Zuma's return to the community to address crime.

An imbizo is currently being held in the Cape Town neighbourhood.

Senior government officials visited the area following a mass shooting believed to be gang related and the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters earlier this month.

The Adriaanse community hall is packed with residents eagerly engaging with Zuma on their concerns relating to violent crime.

During his first visit, Zuma promised residents he would return to bolster crime-fighting efforts.

Community members say Zuma’s presence is a step in the right direction.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini have joined Zuma for the anti-crime imbizo.

