Police open inquest after baby dies after allegedly inhaling teargas

Officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse community members of the Foreman Road informal settlement during a service delivery protest on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest after a two-week old baby died allegedly after inhaling teargas during a protest.

Officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse community members of the Foreman Road informal settlement during a service delivery protest on Monday.

It is understood that several shacks filled up with teargas, leaving young children battling to breathe.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says: “Police have opened a case of an inquest after a two-weeks baby boy died in the area. We don’t know the cause of death but we’re waiting for post-mortem results that will tell us exactly what happened to the boy.”