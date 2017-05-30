Police open inquest after baby dies after allegedly inhaling teargas
Officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse community members of the Foreman Road informal settlement during a service delivery protest on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest after a two-week old baby died allegedly after inhaling teargas during a protest.
Officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse community members of the Foreman Road informal settlement during a service delivery protest on Monday.
It is understood that several shacks filled up with teargas, leaving young children battling to breathe.
Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says: “Police have opened a case of an inquest after a two-weeks baby boy died in the area. We don’t know the cause of death but we’re waiting for post-mortem results that will tell us exactly what happened to the boy.”
More in Local
-
Home Affairs confirms Hani killer's SA citizenship revoked
-
2 killed in early morning crash on Johannesburg's N3
-
Stellenbosch Univesity SRC wants justice for Hannah Cornelius
-
No date set yet for hearing into Grayston bridge collapse
-
Mantashe can’t say if there'll be another bid to remove Zuma in ANC NEC meeting
-
Nzimande: We’re being threatened because we’re supposed to keep quiet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.