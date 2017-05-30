No date set yet for hearing into Grayston bridge collapse

The Labour Department’s Teboho Thejane says the delay is as a result of getting all parties involved present at the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG – The Labour Department says while it sympathises with the families of those killed in the Grayston bridge collapse, it cannot release a date yet for the inquiry to begin.

It’s been almost two years since the scaffolding used by a construction company Murray & Roberts collapsed on the M1 highway, killing two people and injuring 19.

The family of one of the victims has slammed the delay.

“It’s just coordination of diaries. Remember there are lawyers involved as well, and most are outside South Africa, so you need to coordinate all those diaries for you to be able to have sufficient audience for the Section 32 to take place.”

He says the department is prioritising the matter.

“It has to happen, I mean you can’t leave a Section 32 hanging, it has to be finalised. Outcome needs to come out so that we know who’s liable and responsible after this unfortunate situation.”

Thejane says a date for the inquiry will be given soon.

