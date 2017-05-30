No date set yet for hearing into Grayston bridge collapse
The Labour Department’s Teboho Thejane says the delay is as a result of getting all parties involved present at the inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG – The Labour Department says while it sympathises with the families of those killed in the Grayston bridge collapse, it cannot release a date yet for the inquiry to begin.
It’s been almost two years since the scaffolding used by a construction company Murray & Roberts collapsed on the M1 highway, killing two people and injuring 19.
The family of one of the victims has slammed the delay.
The Labour Department’s Teboho Thejane says the delay is as a result of getting all parties involved present at the inquiry.
“It’s just coordination of diaries. Remember there are lawyers involved as well, and most are outside South Africa, so you need to coordinate all those diaries for you to be able to have sufficient audience for the Section 32 to take place.”
He says the department is prioritising the matter.
“It has to happen, I mean you can’t leave a Section 32 hanging, it has to be finalised. Outcome needs to come out so that we know who’s liable and responsible after this unfortunate situation.”
Thejane says a date for the inquiry will be given soon.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Home Affairs confirms Hani killer's SA citizenship revoked
-
2 killed in early morning crash on Johannesburg's N3
-
Stellenbosch Univesity SRC wants justice for Hannah Cornelius
-
Police open inquest after baby dies after allegedly inhaling teargas
-
Mantashe can’t say if there'll be another bid to remove Zuma in ANC NEC meeting
-
Nzimande: We’re being threatened because we’re supposed to keep quiet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.