Mbete: Parliament's budget not enough for next generation
Baleka Mbete says constructive talks have been held with Treasury on what she believes is an inappropriate funding model for Parliament.
CAPE TOWN – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says Parliament’s budget is not enough to reposition the institution for the next generation.
Mbete is to deliver her budget vote in Parliament on Tuesday.
She says her R2.2 billion budget is R700 million short of what she needs.
Baleka Mbete says constructive talks have been held with Treasury on what she believes is an inappropriate funding model for Parliament.
In a letter to Parliamentary employees, Parliament says its budget allocation of R785 million for salaries in this financial year, is more than R100 million short to cover the current salary bill.
After three years of above inflation increases, Nehawu says it now fears retrenchments.
Mbete says although not directly involved, she's aware of the situation.
“It would not be our wish for there not to be any increases in the salary of staff. That’s not our policy.”
Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana says reports of retrenchments are unfounded, and negotiations on Nehawu’s demand for an increase of 4% above inflation, are still underway.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
