Stellenbosch Univesity SRC wants justice for Hannah Cornelius

The 21-year-old student was raped and killed over the weekend after she and a friend were hijacked in Stellenbosch in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hannah Cornelius. Picture: Facebook
Hannah Cornelius. Picture: Facebook
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch University’s Student Representative Council has called for justice for the murder of Hannah Cornelius.

The 21-year-old student was raped and killed over the weekend after she and a friend were hijacked in Stellenbosch in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Her friend survived the attack.

Two men have been charged with the crime, with a third suspect expected in court this week.

The Student Representative Council’s Alchadvon Fransman sat in on Monday’s court proceedings.

“We basically want justice and we also have to support the family because, as students, we believe that this kind of situations shouldn’t occur in students' environment. I think as a community we need to stand together and make sure that we look after each other.”

