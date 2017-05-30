Mantashe can’t say if there'll be another bid to remove Zuma in ANC NEC meeting

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe says he doesn’t know if anyone will bring a third motion to remove Zuma in another NEC meeting.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Gwede Mantashe says he can’t say if there will be another attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma from the presidency in a future African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

He’s also confirmed the party’s NEC did not discuss the Gupta emails that appear to show the Gupta family were in direct communication with government ministers.

The emails were published over the weekend by the Sunday Times and City Press newspapers.

“Any attempt on my part to be a prophet to say we’ll come back in two weeks’ time or in two months’ time would be presumptuous of me.”

“We don’t come on a Sunday and put all the newspapers and say City Press says this, the Sunday Times says this, Sunday World says this.”

Mantashe also says the NEC doesn’t spend all of its time discussing Zuma and does discuss policy issues as well.

The ANC says its NEC believes some of the calls for Zuma to leave office are really aimed at removing the party itself from power.

The NEC has also decided that Brian Molefe must leave Eskom and to allow branches to discuss the names of who they want to nominate in the ANC’s leadership election.

Mantashe said some of the calls for President Zuma to go are not just about him.

“The NEC started to have a detailed analysis of the consequences of removing a sitting president, appreciating that some calls, especially those made by the opposition, are not so much about removing the present, but rather dislodging the ANC itself from power.”

And he’s denied reports that Zuma threatened NEC members during his closing address.

“I don’t know about the threats but in my nature, I don’t get threatened by people talking in the meeting of the ANC.”

The NEC also wants a judicial commission of inquiry into all aspects of state power.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)