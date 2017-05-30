LISTEN: Sex education vs sexuality education in SA schools

Radio 702 | Writer Louise Ferreira explains the difference between sex and sexuality, and how children understand the issues around the topic.

JOHANNESBURG – Standing in for Azania, Phemelo Motene speaks to Louise Ferreira who is the recipient of the Media Monitoring Africa prize for her work on highlighting women and children issues.

Ferreira explains that sex education is about sex as a biological function, while sexuality (and relationships) education speaks to the individual’s choice to engage in sex – adding that physical sex is one part of one’s sexuality.

