How did Tegeta get a contract above anybody else?

This is the question on the mind of some MPs, but one that is being evaded by Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Both Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe and board chairman Ben Ngubane insist the Guptas's Tegeta mine has not received any preferential treatment from the power utility.

This despite Treasury and private audits pointing out that the company was awarded a coal contract at a time when the mine was not even fully operational.

Parliament's standing committee has been probing the contract after private auditors found that Eskom’s own procurement regulations were flouted.

Tegeta was awarded the 10-year R4 billion contract in 2015 without meeting a host of Eskom’s supply chain management regulations.

Molefe says the company is taking responsibility for flouting procurement processes.

The Tegeta deal was negotiated over two years and not a rushed deal as suggested by the PwC report.

Molefe says the contract was temporarily suspended last year when issues of coal quality were raised.

