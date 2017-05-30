'Henri van Breda very emotional after family attack'

The uncle of murder accused Henri Van Breda has been testifying in relation to the admissibility of his police statement.

CAPE TOWN -

Andre du Toit has been testifying in relation to the admissibility of Van Breda's police statement he signed on the morning after the attack in January 2015.

Defence advocate Pieter Botha argues the accused's statement is inadmissible because officers did not uphold his constitutional rights.

Van Breda's uncle Andre du Toit has testified in the trial within the trial pertaining to the defence’s argument about the accused's statement.

Du Toit says he and his wife only saw Van Breda later that day on 27 January 2015 at the home of Marli’s then-boyfriend James Reade-Jahn in Somerset West.

Other family friends were also there. Du Toit has described Van Breda as being "very emotional" as he kept on crying and stuttering because he was speaking fast.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway says the police officers and doctors who examined Van Breda that day say the accused didn't show any emotion and was calm when they were with him.

Galloway has asked Du Toit if it's possible that Van Breda could've had a beer while at the Reade-Jahn home, before another doctor examined him later that day, but du Toit says he doesn't know.

Court has been adjourned for the day.

