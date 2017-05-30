Hands off Zuma, protesters tell SACP

A protest took place outside the house of SACP's second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila, who has been leading the criticism of Zuma from the SACP.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has confirmed that a group of people have held a protest demanding that the party leaves President Jacob Zuma alone.

The protest took place outside the house of its second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila, who has been leading the criticism of Zuma from the SACP.

The protesters held placards saying: “Hands off Zuma”.

The SACP’s Alex Mashilo says they're furious.

“This legacy of Jacob Zuma, the so-called defence of Jacob Zuma, is no longer mediocre. It has become dangerous and life threatening.”

Earlier this month, the party expressed its dissatisfaction with the governing party.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said many members were not proud of the governing party in its current state.

Several senior ANC leaders have criticised the SACP and Congress of South African Trade Unions after they joined calls for Zuma to step down. The ANC leaders said the alliance partners should focus on uniting their organisations and stay out of the ANC's leadership battles.

But Nzimande disagreed.

“They’re telling us not to talk about the ANC as if the ANC is private property. We have a claim to the ANC as communists, not because we’re communists, but because of the role we’ve played in building this organisation.”

During a recent interview with Talk Radio 702, Nzimande said party leaders’ phones were being bugged and shared concerns about South Africa’s future.

“We won't keep quiet. As the SACP, we were never supporting an individual. We were supporting a leadership that would emerge and actually address some of the things that were going wrong, which is an alliance that was not functioning properly. This was not being adequately consulted and so on. If we keep quiet it's going to kill our country and our alliance.”

