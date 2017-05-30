Popular Topics
Grayston bridge collapse victim's family battling to find closure

Siyabonga Myeni, who was a taxi driver, was one of two people killed when scaffolding used by construction company Murray & Roberts collapsed on the M1 highway almost two years ago.

FILE: The scaffolding of a pedestrian bridge under construction in Sandton has collapsed. The bridge was being built parallel to Grayston Drive on the M1 on 14 October 2015. Picture: Arrive Alive.
FILE: The scaffolding of a pedestrian bridge under construction in Sandton has collapsed. The bridge was being built parallel to Grayston Drive on the M1 on 14 October 2015. Picture: Arrive Alive.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The brother of a man killed in the Grayston bridge collapse has told Eyewitness News that he’s battling to find closure as the inquiry into his brother's death keeps being postponed.

Siyabonga Myeni, who was a taxi driver, was one of two people killed when scaffolding used by construction company Murray & Roberts collapsed on the M1 highway almost two years ago.

His brother Bhekokwakhe Myeni says government has continued to make promises to get the inquiry underway and compensate the family, but it has not explained why the matter keeps being postponed.

WATCH: M1 shock: Bridge collapses on major JHB highway.

The hearing was meant to resume earlier this month after having been postponed several times, however, government postponed it again, citing logistical problems.

Myeni says life has been difficult after his brother died, as he was the sole breadwinner and the responsibility to support the family now lies with him.

Meanwhile, the Labour Department says the matter is a priority and a date for the inquiry to commence will be decided soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

