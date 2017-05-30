Family mourns loss of Thembisile Yende

The Eskom employee's body was discovered at the utility's offices last night after she was reported missing almost two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of the late Thembisile Yende have been making their way to her house in KwaThema on the East Rand to offer their condolences.

The CCTV system at the power station was not working on the day of her disappearance and there was no security guard on duty.

The mood remained sombre at the Yende family home on Tuesday.

Family spokesperson Brian Sithole says the process of identifying Yende's body has been a difficult one for the family.

“Being a helpful person, she would never leave somebody struggling.”

He says Yende's death is a major loss to the family.

The family will now await the post-mortem results that will determine the cause of Yende's death.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)