Cops confirm it was a woman's body discovered on Table Mountain
Officials and park rangers retrieved the remains near Platteklip Gorge on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN – Police have confirmed it was a woman's body discovered on Table Mountain on Tuesday.
Officials and park rangers retrieved the remains near Platteklip Gorge at around 10 am.
It's not yet clear why a search party went out on Tuesday.
Ghanaian tourist Charlotte Nikoi went missing while hiking on the same trail with her husband and daughter in March.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says further tests will be conducted to determine the person's identity.
“We can confirm that a decomposed body of a female was discovered this morning on Table Mountain by detectives of our provincial detective team and park rangers. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”
