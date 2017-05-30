Cameron Wilson's lawyer requests recall of two witnesses

Cameron Wilson now claims an acquaintance who has since been killed was responsible for the murder of Lekita Moore.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer for multiple murder accused Cameron Wilson has requested two witnesses be recalled following the accused's admissions regarding Lekita Moore's murder in Valhalla Park.

Wilson is accused of stabbing the 18-year-old 98 times in September while he was out on bail for the murder of 16-year-old Stacey Mohale in Heinz Park in April 2015.

The 20-year-old accused now claims an acquaintance, Xavier Bester, who's since been killed, was responsible.

Cameron Wilson's lawyer Advocate Mohamed Sibda has requested the court recall Roseline Lackay and another female witness who claims the accused raped and stabbed her.

Lackay has testified Cameron Wilson robbed and attacked her on the night Lekita Moore was killed.

The accused denied the charge and has pinned the blame on now-deceased Bester.

Sibda has told the court it's crucial for both witnesses to comment on his client's new version of events in which he says Bester was the man responsible for Moore's murder.

The State has argued the witnesses have already been thoroughly cross-examined and it will be especially traumatic for the rape survivor to be back on the stand.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)