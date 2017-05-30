Brown refers Tegeta deal, Eskom procurements to SIU

The minister, members of Eskom's board are appearing before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has referred the Tegeta coal deal and all Eskom procurement from 2007 onwards to the Special Investigating Unit.

The minister and members of Eskom's board are appearing before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

