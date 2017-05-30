25 suspects wanted after murder of Shoprite manager

Police say armed men robbed customers and employees of their valuables and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a group of men who shot and killed the manager of a Shoprite in Freedom Park during a robbery on Monday night.

It is understood 25 armed men were involved in the incident at the shop in Matlapeng Shopping Centre.

Police say the suspects robbed customers and employees of their valuables and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says the suspects have not been apprehended.

“It was during this robbery whereby a 66-year-old branch manager of Shoprite was shot in the upper body and he died at the scene. As for now, the suspects are still at large and we are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)