25 suspects wanted after murder of Shoprite manager
Police say armed men robbed customers and employees of their valuables and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a group of men who shot and killed the manager of a Shoprite in Freedom Park during a robbery on Monday night.
It is understood 25 armed men were involved in the incident at the shop in Matlapeng Shopping Centre.
Police say the suspects robbed customers and employees of their valuables and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says the suspects have not been apprehended.
“It was during this robbery whereby a 66-year-old branch manager of Shoprite was shot in the upper body and he died at the scene. As for now, the suspects are still at large and we are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ANCYL's Collen Maine: Links with Gupta-leaked emails 'utter rubbish'
-
[WATCH] Iyapha Yamile's father demands justice
-
[WATCH LIVE] ANC's Ramaphosa addresses Cosatu committee meeting
-
Gauteng police probe murder of Eskom employee
-
Molefe refutes claims of involvement in Tegeta coal deal
-
[LISTEN] Nzimande: If SACP keeps quiet, it’s going to kill SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.