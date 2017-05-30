2 killed in early morning crash on Johannesburg's N3

It’s understood a truck and car collided early on Tuesday morning and burst into flames.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed in a crash on the N3 near the Marlboro Drive off-ramp.

It is understood that a truck and car collided early on Tuesday morning and burst into flames.

Preliminary investigations show that one vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says traffic has been affected.

“It is alleged the driver of the Ford Ranger was driving on the wrong side of the freeway and traffic had to be diverted around the accident. Traffic is still very heavy but three lanes have now been opened.”

Linbro Park accident on the N3 South near Marlboro – highway closed – heavy delays – rather used the M1 South #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/twN2aTCd0H — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) May 30, 2017

