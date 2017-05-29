Zuma survives motion of no confidence at ANC NEC meeting

Eyewitness News understands Zuma survived the motion of no confidence tabled against him after it dominated this weekend’s NEC gathering.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has survived yet another attempt by his party’s national executive committee (NEC) to unseat him from power.

Eyewitness News understands that Zuma survived the motion of no confidence tabled against him after it dominated this weekend’s NEC gathering.

The meeting followed growing calls for the president to step down after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle in April which resulted in two ratings agencies downgrading the country to junk status.

The ANC is expected to announce the outcome of its NEC meeting at a briefing later on Monday.

The debate on the motion of no confidence in Zuma is being described by some NEC members as tense.

Three sources in the NEC have told Eyewitness News that out of the 72 NEC members, 18 supported the motion while 54 were against.

It’s understood that those who were for the motion used the party’s dismal performance in last year’s local government elections, ongoing allegations of state capture involving the Gupta family and calls by the party’s alliance partners and stalwarts for the president to step down, to bolster their argument.

Those supporting the president are said to have told the gathering that Zuma can’t be blamed for the ANC’S poor showing at the polls as the party has taken collective responsibility for the results.

They also branded state capture revelations contained in the Sunday newspapers as lies and propaganda.

Sources say a 10-member committee that was suggested by anti-Zuma supporters to come up with proposals on how to deal with the call for Zuma to step down, didn’t gain traction.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)