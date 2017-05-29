Van Breda lawyers spot discrepancies in accused’s statement

Henri Van Breda's lawyer, advocate Pieter Botha, has highlighted various grammatical errors in a statement handed to the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN – Family axe murder accused Henri van Breda's defence team has highlighted various discrepancies in a statement taken from him.

The Western Cape High Court on Monday heard testimony from Sergeant Clinton Malan who says the statement was taken verbatim f rom the accused.

The 22-year-old is accused of killing his parents and older brother, and severely wounding his younger sister in their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

He says his client is English-speaking and would not use such language.

Botha has also pointed out Van Breda never stated how tall his alleged attacker was, but merely said he was taller than him.

In the statement, it's noted the accused estimated the attacker was 1.86 metres tall.

Sergeant Clinton Malan has indicated he may have made grammatical mistakes when taking down the statement, but he has vowed the factual information is correct.

The matter has been adjourned until Tuesday when Van Breda's uncle Andre Du Toit is expected to take the stand.