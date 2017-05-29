Van Breda lawyers spot discrepancies in accused’s statement
Henri Van Breda's lawyer, advocate Pieter Botha, has highlighted various grammatical errors in a statement handed to the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN – Family axe murder accused Henri van Breda's defence team has highlighted various discrepancies in a statement taken from him.
The Western Cape High Court on Monday heard testimony from Sergeant Clinton Malan who says the statement was taken verbatim f rom the accused.
The 22-year-old is accused of killing his parents and older brother, and severely wounding his younger sister in their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.
Henri Van Breda's lawyer, advocate Pieter Botha, has highlighted various grammatical errors in a statement handed to the Western Cape High Court.
He says his client is English-speaking and would not use such language.
Botha has also pointed out Van Breda never stated how tall his alleged attacker was, but merely said he was taller than him.
In the statement, it's noted the accused estimated the attacker was 1.86 metres tall.
Sergeant Clinton Malan has indicated he may have made grammatical mistakes when taking down the statement, but he has vowed the factual information is correct.
The matter has been adjourned until Tuesday when Van Breda's uncle Andre Du Toit is expected to take the stand.
More in Local
-
Missing woman's body found at Eskom substation
-
2-week-old baby killed allegedly by tear gas during Durban protests
-
Accused in Hanna Cornelius case had previous run-ins with the law
-
12 of 17 arrested at Springs brothel released
-
Nzimande hits out at Zuma over ‘abuse of power’
-
Minister Mbalula to reinforce KZN political killing task force
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.