Go

Theewaterskloof mayor vows to probe apple pelting incident

Footage of the incident has been circulating on social media.

This screengrab shows a police officer pelt alleged thieves with apples. Picture: facebook.com
This screengrab shows a police officer pelt alleged thieves with apples. Picture: facebook.com
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Theewaterskloof Mayor Christelle Vosloo says police officers who appeared to have pelted alleged thieves with apples have contravened the victims' constitutional rights.

Footage of the incident has been circulating on social media.

The video was taken by one of the seven officers on the scene.

Four men who were caught allegedly stealing apples can be seen lined up in the video on a roadside with their backs towards the police officers.

The officers can then be seen taking turns pelting the group with the apples, while taunting and laughing at the men.

Vosloo has labelled the incident as inhumane.

“I am devastated that the victims had to endure this trauma. I believe in their constitutional rights, that’s not to be exposed to physical, emotional or psychological abuse, which has been violated.”

She has vowed to probe the matter, adding that the officers will be facing the harshest disciplinary action if they’re found guilty.

[Warning: This footage may upset sensitive viewers.] WATCH: Law enforcement officials pelt men with apples

LAW ENFORCEMENT VILLIERSDORP

LAW ENFORCEMENT VILLIERSDORP This is what these officers does when you are caught LATEST UPDATE ON APPLE ASSAULT: WHAT THESE OFFICERS DID WAS WRONG: BUT SUPPORTING or PROTECTING THE 'VICTIMS' (ALLEGED THIEVES) IS MORE WRONG!!!! ==============>>> https://www.facebook.com/LocalsSA/posts/645683295641414 Christelle Vosloo, Mayor of the Theewaterskloof Municipality, says she will meet with the victims to assure they get the necessary support.

Posted by News, Accidents, Robberies & Incidents on Friday, 26 May 2017

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

