JMPD monitoring Pimville protest

Residents have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks. It’s understood they took to the streets last night over electricity.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are monitoring a protest in Pimville, Soweto on Monday morning.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “There are service delivery protest this morning on Mojaji Street, Pimville in Soweto, so this is affecting traffic from Kliptown towards Soweto. We urge motorists to use the back end of Kliptown.”