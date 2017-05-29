Nzimande hits out at Zuma over ‘abuse of power’
Blade Nzimande says Jacob Zuma is making the same mistakes that Thabo Mbeki made in his bid to create an imperial presidency.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Blade Nzimande has hit out at President Jacob Zuma, calling his latest Cabinet reshuffle an abuse of power and repeating calls for him to step down.
He delivered the SACP's message of support at Cosatu's central committee meeting in Pretoria.
Nzimande says the president is making the same mistakes former president Thabo Mbeki made.
“The fact that the last Cabinet reshuffle happened outside the alliance and ANC is a problem and an abuse of the prerogative. The prerogative does not belong you an individual, it belongs to us as the movement, I’ll come back to this matter.”
He says just because he is a minister in the president's Cabinet, he will not stop talking truth to power, because he is not begging for a position.
“We are serving our government because we are serving out people, not because we’re serving individuals.”
Nzimande repeated calls for the president to leave office, saying he’s making the same mistakes that Mbeki made in his bid to create an imperial presidency.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
