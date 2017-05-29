NEC: Some calls for Zuma’s removal aimed at ANC
ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says some of the calls for President Jacob Zuma to go are not just about him.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says its national executive committee (NEC) believes some of the calls for President Jacob Zuma to leave office are really aimed at removing the party itself from power.
On Sunday night the party's NEC decided against a motion to recall Zuma from the Presidency.
The NEC has also decided that Brian Molefe must leave Eskom and to allow branches to discuss the names of who they want to nominate in the ANC's leadership election.
“The NEC started to have a detailed analysisof the consequences of removing a sitting president, appreciating that some calls, especially those made by the opposition, are not so much about removing the present, but rather dislodgingthe ANC itself from power.”
And he's denied reports that Zuma threatened NEC members during his closing address.
“I don’t know about the threats but in my nature, I don’t get threatened by people talking in the meeting of the ANC.”
The NEC also wants a judicial commission of inquiry into all aspects of state power.
WATCH: ZUMA survives, but ANC NEC calls for judicial inquiry into state capture
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
