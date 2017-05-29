Mkhize: SA democracy will remain under threat if children are in danger
Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says ongoing reports of children being abused or killed continues to leave South Africans angry and helpless.
CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says South Africa’s democracy will remain under threat as long as children are in danger.
Mkhize was speaking in Cape Town on Sunday at the launch of the annual child protection week.
This year’s theme is "Let us all protect children to move South Africa forward".
Mkhize says ongoing reports of children being abused or killed continues to leave South Africans angry and helpless.
“Why are all these young children not enjoying this freedom which so many people died for? If children can’t play freely along the streets, the public parks, we can’t be saying we’re enjoying our democracy.”
#ChildProtectionWeek Final performances before opening address. EDK pic.twitter.com/7e5tfxGnVn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 28, 2017
