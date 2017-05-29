Mkhize: SA democracy will remain under threat if children are in danger

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Mkhize: SA democracy will remain under threat if children are in danger

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says ongoing reports of children being abused or killed continues to leave South Africans angry and helpless.

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says South Africa’s democracy will remain under threat as long as children are in danger.

Mkhize was speaking in Cape Town on Sunday at the launch of the annual child protection week.

This year’s theme is "Let us all protect children to move South Africa forward".

Mkhize says ongoing reports of children being abused or killed continues to leave South Africans angry and helpless.

“Why are all these young children not enjoying this freedom which so many people died for? If children can’t play freely along the streets, the public parks, we can’t be saying we’re enjoying our democracy.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA