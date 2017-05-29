Minister Mbalula to reinforce KZN political killing task force

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula addressed the media in Chatsworth and he said at least 33 cases of political killings are being investigated.

DURBAN – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has reinforced a task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and will now include the Hawks.

Mbalula addressed the media in Chatsworth on Monday where he says at least 33 cases are being investigated – dating back from January.

#KZNpolice Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will brief the media on how there will be police reinforcements in KZN.ZN pic.twitter.com/oJLYY5WrXl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 29, 2017

The police minister says the rise in political killings has now reached levels that require the reinforcement of the current investigating task team.

“An integrated provincial project task team comprising of the Hawks, detectives, crime intelligence and NPA which was established to deal with all of these cases is doing a sterling job and these team is going to be enhanced as of today.”

Hawks head Yolisa Matakata said: “We are bringing a specialised skill and experience in investigating these kinds of crimes.”

Just last week an African National Congress councillor was killed in Ibisi while at least two political heads were killed in Richmond and Umzimkhulu.