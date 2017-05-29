[LISTEN] Guptas want documents for own probe into leaked emails

leetok | The emails also show how the Guptas paid for a trip to Dubai for Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen.

The Gupta family says they have done nothing wrong and that they want to know how emails showing they influenced ministers ended up being published by the Sunday Times and City Press newspapers.

On Sunday, the two papers published emails sent by the Gupta family to their employees which included a draft letter in which President Jacob Zuma said he wanted to take up residency in the United Arab Emirates.

The emails also show how the Guptas paid for a trip to Dubai for Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen.

The Gupta family’s attorney Gert van der Merwe says they believe these reports are what they call fake news and they want copies of the emails and the source of them.

They say it’s only then that they will be able to properly respond.