[LISTEN] Guptas want documents for own probe into leaked emails
leetok | The emails also show how the Guptas paid for a trip to Dubai for Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen.
The Gupta family says they have done nothing wrong and that they want to know how emails showing they influenced ministers ended up being published by the Sunday Times and City Press newspapers.
On Sunday, the two papers published emails sent by the Gupta family to their employees which included a draft letter in which President Jacob Zuma said he wanted to take up residency in the United Arab Emirates.
The emails also show how the Guptas paid for a trip to Dubai for Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen.
The Gupta family’s attorney Gert van der Merwe says they believe these reports are what they call fake news and they want copies of the emails and the source of them.
They say it’s only then that they will be able to properly respond.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Here’s how you can conquer Mount Everest
-
[LISTEN] What is the Western Cape govt doing about child abuse?
-
[LISTEN] Spur CEO opens up about his open letter to union Solidarity
-
[LISTEN] Harvard scholarship student fulfils promise to give back to SA
-
[LISTEN] City of Joburg lays out plans to keep women safe
-
[LISTEN] Maimane demands reasons for being barred from Zambia
-
City arms vulnerable women with whistles and self defence classes
-
[LISTEN] Consequences of a slowing inflation
-
[LISTEN] General Motors' exit from SA to have 'massive impact'
-
[LISTEN] Redi Tlhabi remembers Piet Byleveld, the 'gentle giant'
-
[LISTEN] Mkhwebane: Molefe needs to clear his name
-
[LISTEN] Why traffic service jobs should be declared essential services
-
[LISTEN] What declaring WC a disaster zone means for residents
-
[LISTEN] Should SA decriminalise illegal mining?
-
[LISTEN] What is radical economic transformation? Pravin Gordhan explains
-
[LISTEN] Parly committee not convinced by Eskom's explanation on Molefe
-
[LISTEN FROM THE ARCHIVE] Roger Moore talks good old 007 days
-
[LISTEN] How vulnerable are our youth to terror organisations?
-
[LISTEN] Young soccer stars get invitation to tour Germany
-
[LISTEN] Virgin Active gets in on water saving act
-
[LISTEN] 'We can't call every Nigerian corrupt'
-
[LISTEN] They find it difficult to work with black people - George Sebulela
-
[LISTEN] Surfer Shaun Tomson on inspiring people to achieve their goals
-
[LISTEN] How police no-go zones affect communities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.