England rest key trio ahead of Champions Trophy
Batsmen Liam Dawson and Toby Roland-Jones, as well as bowler Steven Finn have been called up to replace the rested players.
BENGALURU - England have rested all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, and paceman Chris Woakes for the third and final one-day international against South Africa on Monday as the trio aim to overcome injury concerns ahead of the Champions Trophy.
Batsmen Liam Dawson and Toby Roland-Jones, and bowler Steven Finn have been called up to replace the rested players for the last match of a series England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in following Saturday's two-run win.
All three are expected to be fit for Thursday's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at The Oval but Stokes' niggling knee problem is the biggest concern due to his value to the team.
"We're constantly monitoring him and trying to manage him as best as we can," England captain Eoin Morgan told British media ahead of the final match against South Africa at Lord's.
"We're trying to build it up again with the Champions Trophy in mind. It's a very strange injury, he aggravates it when he bowls, in his delivery stride. He's good to play as a batsman if need be but, obviously, we want Ben Stokes the all-rounder."
Ali and Stokes put in respective Man of the Match performances in the first two matches against South Africa, while Woakes missed the second of them due to injury.
The June 1-18 Champions Trophy is being held in England and Wales and contested by the top eight sides in the one-day international rankings.
More in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.