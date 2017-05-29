Popular Topics
16 injured in Centurion taxi, car collision

Paramedics say the commuters sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while the driver of the Citi Golf escaped unharmed.

A Citi Golf collided with a taxi leaving 16 people injured in Centurion. Picture: @ER24EMS.
A Citi Golf collided with a taxi leaving 16 people injured in Centurion. Picture: @ER24EMS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen people have been injured in Centurion after a taxi they were travelling in collided with a light motor vehicle on Wierda Road.

Paramedics say the commuters sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while the driver of the Citi Golf escaped unharmed.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “On closer inspections, we found both the taxi and light motor vehicle on the side of the road. The occupants from the taxi had already climbed out of the vehicle and were now found walking around on the scene. The driver of the taxi was not found on the scene. We immediately assisted the patients and found that a total of 16 had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Meiring said: “The driver of the taxi was not found on the scene and local authorities will be investigating this matter further.”

