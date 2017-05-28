Zuma’s supporters at the ANC NEC meeting to continue backing him
PRETORIA – President Jacob Zuma's supporters are expected to continue fighting a motion of no confidence against Zuma today after it was tabled by national executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe.
Eyewitness News understands that Netshitenzhe tabled the motion just after lunch time yesterday, while together with others who supported the motion called for a task team to work on the president's exit strategy.
The party is holding its NEC meeting in Pretoria this weekend.
The meeting follows growing calls for Zuma to step down after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle in April which resulted in two ratings agencies downgrading the country to junk status.
It's understood Netshitenzhe tabled the motion of no confidence and used the calls by the party's alliance partners and its stalwarts for the president to step down to support his argument.
Sources in the NEC say Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla, Gauteng ANC chair Paul Mashatile and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi supported the call.
And while North West general secretary Dakota Legoete, Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele, Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane spoke in support of the president, many of his supporters will take the stage today to defend him.
It's understood out of the 65 that raised their hands to respond to the motion only 16 spoke yesterday and 49 are yet to speak.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
#ANCNEC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is not here. We are told he is at funeral. CM pic.twitter.com/dVaKLj3PFP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2017
