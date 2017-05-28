Vytjie Mentor ‘not surprised’ by details in leaked state capture emails

Mentor says she submitted the same information detailed on the emails to the Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor says she hopes there will be a commission of inquiry that will look into state capture in the country.

Mentor says she is not surprised by the leaked emails between the Gupta family and their employees about how they manage to obtain business from senior government officials.

Both the Sunday Times and City Press are reporting that the family planned to move President Jacob Zuma and his family to Dubai.

Mentor says she submitted the same information detailed on the emails to the Public Protector.

“Every single fact you see tabled on those newspapers was revealed by myself to the Public Protector and to the Hawks. The Hawks did nothing about it but at least the Public Protector came out with a report.”

But the reports quote extensively from these emails.

They show Des van Rooyen's trip to Dubai for a day in 2015 was paid for by the Gupta family despite his claims that he paid for it.

Other emails show how the Guptas received a CV for Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane a month before he was appointed, and that their employees were helping some politicians prepare for questions from the media.

Last week, a group of academics released a report explaining how Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba helped set up a network centred around operations by the president and the Guptas to re-purpose state institutions.

Click here to read the Gupta family's official statement.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)