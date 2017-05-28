Tensions deepen in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro council

A panel consisting of coalition partners including found there was a complete breakdown of trust between the DA's Athol Trollip & UDM’s Mongameli Bobani.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) leaders are set to discuss a way forward for the Nelson Mandela Bay metro after an investigation found that tensions between the two top leaders are undermining the multi-party government.

The pair has been at loggerheads for months, disagreeing about issues from governance to the appointment of senior municipal staff.

Coalition partners have expressed concern about the public spat between Trollip and Bobani.

The panel which investigated the conflict between the pair describes that conflicting media statements and demonstrations as a disgrace that threatens the public's trust in the government.

It has suggested they make use of the coalition's dispute resolution mechanisms to deal with appointments.

Trollip this week made it clear he can no longer work with Bobani who he says acts irrationally and uncontrollably.

The UDM councillor, on the other hand, has described Trollip as a bully and autocratic leader obsessed with getting his way.