Leaked Gupta emails reveal links to state capture
The 'City Press' is reporting that the Guptas pulled favours with senior officials with a plan to move President Jacob Zuma and his family to Dubai.
JOHANNESBURG – Leaked emails between the Gupta family and their employees apparently show how the family obtained business from government.
The City Press newspaper is reporting that the family pulled favours with senior officials with a plan to move President Jacob Zuma and his family to Dubai.
The newspaper says the emails reveal how the controversial family lured senior government officials to take over departments and state-owned entities.
The paper is reporting that the content of the emails include a draft letter from Zuma addressed to Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in which he asks for patronage in his bid to make the United Arab Emirates a second home.
Mineral Resource Minister Mosebezi Zwane has also been featured in the emails.
His CV was apparently sent to the Guptas for consideration two months before being appointed to the position.
Last week, a group of academics released a report explaining how Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba helped set up a network centred around operations by the president and the Guptas to re-purpose state institutions.
