King David School calls for more education about history
This comes after a pupil from Edenvale High School allegedly shouted 'Heil Hitler' while pupils were making their way on stage at Waterstone College.
JOHANNESBURG – The King David Victory Park School says an incident where a teenager chanted 'Heil Hitler' during a school play festival indicates that more needs to be done by schools to educate pupils around sensitive historical events.
It's alleged a pupil from Edenvale High School repeatedly shouted the anti-semitic comments to the school while pupils were making their way on stage at Waterstone College in Johannesburg a week ago.
Pupils from King David were performing The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas as part of the one-act play festival.
The head of drama at the school Reno Spanoudes said, “The strategy would be some form of educational programme because we owe it to our youth in terms of education.”
The South African Jewish Board of Directors will be meeting with the principal of Edenvale High school next week to address the incident while the Gauteng Education Department is investigating the matter.
