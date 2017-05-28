Home affairs hopeful for solution to Zimbabwean special permit programme

The Zimbabwean special dispensation permit programme was opened to allow those who were in SA without documentation to legalise their stay.

JOHANNESBURG – The Home Affairs Department says a current Cabinet process could determine what happens to the Zimbabwean special permit programme.

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans in possession of the special permit are currently working or studying in the country.

But some are concerned as the December expiry date draws near despite the department making a call for them to apply for normal or work visas.

Home affairs spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said, “There is a Cabinet process taking place and the department will make an announcement in due course.”

The department has cautioned against "wild speculation, rumours and raising the false alarm" in the matter.