Home affairs hopeful for solution to Zimbabwean special permit programme
The Zimbabwean special dispensation permit programme was opened to allow those who were in SA without documentation to legalise their stay.
JOHANNESBURG – The Home Affairs Department says a current Cabinet process could determine what happens to the Zimbabwean special permit programme.
Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans in possession of the special permit are currently working or studying in the country.
But some are concerned as the December expiry date draws near despite the department making a call for them to apply for normal or work visas.
The Zimbabwean special dispensation permit programme was opened seven years ago to allow those who were in South Africa without documentation to legalise their stay.
Home affairs spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said, “There is a Cabinet process taking place and the department will make an announcement in due course.”
The department has cautioned against "wild speculation, rumours and raising the false alarm" in the matter.
More in Local
-
King David School calls for more education about history
-
Mantashe dismisses open letter calling for Zuma to step down
-
IFP calls on cope to do more to protect women, children
-
Cope welcomes James Aguma’s suspension
-
Grade 1,8 parents in JHB get a boost with the online registration process
-
NPA mulling over decision to charge Dalindyebo’s brother
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.