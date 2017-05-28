#GuptaEmails: The full Gupta response statement
The Gupta family has responded to reports based on internal emails that they gave instructions to ministers.
CAPE TOWN - The Gupta family has responded to the newspaper reports based on internal emails that they gave instructions to ministers.
The Gupta family's attorney Gert van der Merwe has issued a formal response to the reports earlier today:
The reports rely on undisclosed documents and assumptions of impropriety resulting in a clear intention to influence political perception which is another example of fake news.
I invite the newsrooms relying on these documents to disclose them (and the sources from which it was ostensibly obtained) to my client for consideration and comment if possible.
Once the documents are studied and verified, my client will be in a position to comment if justified.
The family deny any wrongdoing or paying any amounts to ministers or the President and reserve its rights.
